In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
ARVESTA “Ms. Bea” KELLY
02/03/1933 - 09/16/2006
It has been 16 years since you’ve been gone. We will always love and miss you.
The Family.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 10:22 pm
