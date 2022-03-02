AURA CAMILLE FYNES

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

AURA CAMILLE FYNES

03/07/1973 - 04/27/2015

It’s been seven years and not a day has gone by that we haven’t thought of you.

Your warm heart and love for others will always be remembered.

You will Live In Our Hearts Forever.

Your brother Adrian; sister, Pamela; nephew, John and family.

