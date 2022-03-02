Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
AURA CAMILLE FYNES
03/07/1973 - 04/27/2015
It’s been seven years and not a day has gone by that we haven’t thought of you.
Your warm heart and love for others will always be remembered.
You will Live In Our Hearts Forever.
Your brother Adrian; sister, Pamela; nephew, John and family.
