AZALEE E. HUNT

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

AZALEE E. HUNT

05/23/1933 - 04/28/2009

A poem by me for you.

You gave me life, all my life you’ve given me love. In death your love guides me like a light shining from above.

As I hear the quiet whisper of your voice in my heart, with this I know our souls will never part.

Love your son, Joe Hunt Jr. and family.

