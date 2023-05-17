Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
AZALEE E. HUNT
05/23/1933 - 04/28/2009
A poem by me for you.
You gave me life, all my life you’ve given me love. In death your love guides me like a light shining from above.
As I hear the quiet whisper of your voice in my heart, with this I know our souls will never part.
Love your son, Joe Hunt Jr. and family.
