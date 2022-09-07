Happy Birthday
In loving Memory of,
BEATRICE DISMUKE
09/11/1931 - 12/23/2020
Happy Birthday! If all our dearest dreams and wishes could come true, then the only thing we would wish for would be able to spend more time with you. For since you have been gone, life have never been the same and we would give all that we have just to see you once again. We miss you very much, you will always stay loved and remembered in every way. No tears, no verse can ever say how much we miss you every day.
From your loving husband and children.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));