Card of Thanks
The family of the late,
BETTY SUE JONES EADY
We want to take the time out to personally thank everyone for all of the many, many, many acts of kindness with love shown and given to us during our season of bereavement.
Please continue to keep us in prayers. God’s ongoing blessings upon everyone. In HIS strength.
The Eady, Jones and Bendross Family.
