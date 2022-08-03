In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
BETTYE DEAN GIBSON
02/03/1934 - 08/09/2020
It’s been two years since God called you home. We miss you very much. Our wonderful memories with you will forever live in our hearts.
From CCCW members Cathedral of Saint Mary’s.
