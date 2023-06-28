In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
BISHOP ISAIAH WILLIAMS
Bishop Isaiah Williams transitioned fourteen years ago, July 2, 2009. Bishop Williams love, smile, teaching, preaching, prayers for the unsaved, sick and hurting will always be unforgettable.
His legacy of great compassion for mankind lives on at Jesus People Ministries Church International in Miami Gardens, FL.
REMEMBER:
Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding.
In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths. (Proverbs 3:5 & 6).
