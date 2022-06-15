In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
BOBBY LEE HILL III
07/16/1994 - 06/19/2021
You have bared many title but none of which compared to the most important one, A father.
Happy Father’s Day to one of the worlds greatest father. We love you and miss you so much.
From mother and sister.
