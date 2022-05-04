In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
BRANDON C. JACKSON
05/04/1981 - 05/07/2017
I am a mother who loves her son in memory now. A mother who misses the warmth of his forehead kiss and the strength his immeasurable hugs. May 4, 1981 you entered my world, May 7, 2017 you left me with nothing but memories. The one I will cherished most is knowing I was there to see you begin and I was there when you left home. My heart still long for you, my sadness will never leaves. Brandon my life with you goes on but it definitely is not the same. Rest on my beautiful angel, play your music up I heaven cause we feel you down on earth. Love you forever.
From a Dad to a Son: FIRST, My son, my first born, we had a lots of first times. I thought we would have many, but obviously wasn’t meant to be. This is the first time I ever had to write something like this, You were the son that any man could dream of having. We talked about any and everything. We share a lot of private thoughts. You were the first person I did that with, being the son that you were made it easy. I can go on and on about how I miss you and the first times that we shared. The memories, all good of course are just as strong now as they were the day after we made them. You will live on in me forever. People say with time it gets better(they lied). with time you just learn to live with the fact that you are physically gone. You were my first when you were born and you were my first when you left us. The love I have for you Brandon Charles Jackson is forever. MY SON, MY FIRST.
Brandon our brother, our protector May 4, 1981 God saw fit to give you life, May 7, 2017 God said he needed you back. We thank God for the times he allowed us to borrow you. Your presence, your voice is greatly missed. Day one we was wondering how in the world we would make it without you but five years later here we are still longing for your presence, to hear your voice and to squeeze your fat jaws. You are deeply missed B, but we share so many good memories that will keep a smile on our faces for a time. Thank you for being a great loving brother, father, son, uncle, friend, cousin grandson and our personal angel. We miss you dearly. Your jokes, laugh, talks, and visits,we will cherish forever. You will forever live through us. Keep flying high.
Brandon it has been five years since you received your wings yet it feels like it was just yesterday. Not a day goes by that you are not in our thoughts. A story about you is being shared or someone is reaching for a phone to call you. What a gift God blessed us with. Your spirit will always be with us, our memories of you will never fade. You will forever be ion our hearts, missing you always. May you continue to rest in peace.
Love Grammie, your aunt Chandra, Rosalind and Sanya, your many cousins and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));