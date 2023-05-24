CAPT. EDWIN C. LYONS SR.

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

CAPT. EDWIN C. LYONS SR.

03/24/1953 - 05/25/2015

Without Warning 

You left us without warning. Not even a good bye and we can’t seem to stop asking the question Why?

We didn’t see this coming. It hit us by surprise and when you left us for Heaven, a small part of us died.

Your smile could brighten anyone day no matter what they were going through and everyday for the rest of our life 

we’ll be missing you.

