In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
CAPT. EDWIN C. LYONS SR.
03/24/1953 - 05/25/2015
Without Warning
You left us without warning. Not even a good bye and we can’t seem to stop asking the question Why?
We didn’t see this coming. It hit us by surprise and when you left us for Heaven, a small part of us died.
Your smile could brighten anyone day no matter what they were going through and everyday for the rest of our life
we’ll be missing you.
