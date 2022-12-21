In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
CARL LENARD JOHNSON
03/09/1950 – 12/20/2014
It’s been eight years and I can still feel your presence. I smile every time I think of you.
I couldn’t have said that eight years ago, but I thank God for being my comforter! Matthew 5:4.
Forever is a long time and that’s how long I’ll love you.
Love forever and a day.
Dortell “Lois” Ragin Johnson.
