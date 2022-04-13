CASSANDRA ALEXANDER “BooBoo”

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

CASSANDRA ALEXANDER “BooBoo”

03/07/1961 - 04/13/2019

We think of you always, but especially today. You will never be forgotten although you are gone away. Your memory is a keepsake with which we never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.

Your Family.

