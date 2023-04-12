In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
CASSANDRA ALEXANDER “BooBoo”
03/07/1961 - 04/13/2019
We think of you always, but especially today. You will never be forgotten although you are gone away. Your memory is a keepsake with which we never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.
Your Family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));