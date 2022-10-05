Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
CECILIA M. PETERSON SCOTT
10/07/1934 - 07/11/2015
Happy Birthday Mom! Another year without your touch or embrace; I miss you tremendously, my champion, and best friend. My tears are no longer from an angry place; now whenever I cry it is because I think of all the great things God has given me. He loves me so much; He blessed me with an amazing husband who shares his birthday with you, mom. You mold me into the brave and strong woman I am today, and He blessed me with three lovely kids and my two-year old grandbaby, Kamryn, which I know you would have enjoyed seeing while you were with us.
Thank you for always being with us in spirit to protect and guide us. We think of you and carry you in our heart always.
Love always, Dalia and family: Celia, Magali and Orlando; grandchildren, Nishelie, Ashley, Cecilia, Brandon and Courtney; and others.
