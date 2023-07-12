Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
Cedrick Nathaniel Bullard
07/14/1982 – 09/04/2019
What is time without sweet memories? What is life without love? You, our dear angel Cedrick, gave us both. Whether here on earth or in the heavens above. This year, you get to have a heavenly 41st birthday celebration with your cousin K.P. The one who always teased you about your love for the water, as a child. He was amazed at how you could magically play in water and never get wet (smile).
Enjoy one another as you reunite on the other side of life; and take care of each other, as we celebrate the two of you here on earth. You will live in our hearts forever. Happy 41st birthday Cedrick Nathaniel Bullard.
Your devoted and loving parents, John Bullard IV and Wanda Bullard; your sister Maria; your brothers Nigel and Elijah; and a host of caring relatives and friends.
