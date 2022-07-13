Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
CEDRICK NATHANIEL BULLARD
07/14/1982 - 09/04/2019
HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY TO OUR HEAVENLY ANGEL
Happy Heavenly birthday wishes to our beloved Cedrick. Today, you are the BIG 40! We wish you a remarkably blissful time in heaven. May you continue to rest in peace and enjoy a cheerful celebration, in the company of God and your angelical grandparents.
Remember, just like last year, “take it easy on your grandparents” pockets (LOL)! We will forever love you, our charming Angel. Fond memories of you and your extraordinary moments will be continually stored in our hearts.
Your loving and devoted parents: John Bullard, IV and Wanda Bullard; sister: Maria; brothers: Nigel and Elijah; and a host of caring relatives and friends.
