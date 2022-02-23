CEPHUS GRIFFIN JR. AKA “BAMA”

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

02/25/1948 - 09/03/2021

You have been gone for five months, and not a day goes by that we don’t think about you.  You are loved and missed beyond words, your life was a blessing. No words will ever capture what losing you have meant to us. You will always be in our hearts forever.

Love your wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

