In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
CHARD H. CRUMP “Peanut - Batmite”
11/13/1975 - 03/24/2004
Into our own that day, God called you home to stay. Eighteen years have gone by, yet within our hearts we still cry.
Memories of you helps us to be strong, as we await our meeting when we too will come home!
Missing you,
Love daughter, Rakiya; mother, Darlene; brothers, sister, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));