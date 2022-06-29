In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
CHARLES E. THOMAS SR
10/29/1951 - 07/01/2012
I can’t believe ten years has passed.
To some you are forgotten, to some you are of the past.
But to us, the ones who loved and lost you, your memories will always last.
From your loving wife, Mary; your number one son, Charles, Jr., friends and relatives.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));