CHARLES E. THOMAS SR

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

CHARLES E. THOMAS SR

10/29/1951 - 07/01/2012

I can’t believe ten years has passed.

To some you are forgotten, to some you are of the past.

But to us, the ones who loved and lost you, your memories will always last.

From your loving wife, Mary; your number one son, Charles, Jr., friends and relatives.

Load entries