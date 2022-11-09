In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
CHARLIE MAE SPEED LUCAS
01/28/1938 - 11/11/2021
It’s been one year since you have been gone. We miss you dearly. As we sit and whisper your name, we believe somehow you still hear us. You will always be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and auntie.
Your beautiful smile and precious memories will always be in our hearts forever.
Your Loving Family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));