CHARLIE MAE SPEED LUCAS

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

CHARLIE MAE SPEED LUCAS

01/28/1938 - 11/11/2021

It’s been one year since you have been gone. We miss you dearly. As we sit and whisper your name, we believe somehow you still hear us.  You will always be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and auntie.

Your beautiful smile and precious memories will always be in our hearts forever.

Your Loving Family.

Load entries