CLARENCE PITTMAN, JR.

In Memoriam

 In loving memory of,

CLARENCE PITTMAN, JR.

04/08/1933 - 12/12/2013

Although Nine years has passed it seems like yesterday when we were all laughing, traveling and fishing.

We are here today still loving and missing you.

Forever in our hearts.

Love, The Pittman family

and friends.

Load entries