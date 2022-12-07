In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
CLARENCE PITTMAN, JR.
04/08/1933 - 12/12/2013
Although Nine years has passed it seems like yesterday when we were all laughing, traveling and fishing.
We are here today still loving and missing you.
Forever in our hearts.
Love, The Pittman family
and friends.
