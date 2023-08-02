In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
COMMISSIONER ALVIN E. BURKE
04/24/1954 - 08/04/2021
In our hearts we thought of you today.
But that’s nothing new. We thought about you yesterday. And days before that too.
We think of you in silence. We often speak your name . Now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we’ll never part.
God has you in his keeping. We have you in our heart.
From your loving wife
and children,
