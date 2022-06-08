CONSTANCE JACKSON CARTER

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

CONSTANCE JACKSON CARTER

06/07/1937 - 01/15/1996

26 years gone but never forgotten. To our wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother, cousin, friend and mentor. You are greatly missed, with all our love, Dwight, Gail, Dwight Jr. William Charles, Deborah and Gregory.

