Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
CONSTANCE JACKSON CARTER
06/07/1937 - 01/15/1996
26 years gone but never forgotten. To our wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother, cousin, friend and mentor. You are greatly missed, with all our love, Dwight, Gail, Dwight Jr. William Charles, Deborah and Gregory.
