In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
CORNEL ALEXANDER REEVES
10/01/1947 - 04/23/2016
Seconds turns to minutes-minutes turns to hours-hours turns to days-days turns to weeks-weeks turns to months-months turns to years.
You are forever missed and loved by your wife, Mary Reeves, Nicholas and the rest of the family and friends.
