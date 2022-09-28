CORNEL ALEXANDER REEVES

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

CORNEL ALEXANDER REEVES

10/01/1947 - 04/23/2016

Seconds turns to minutes, minutes turns to hours, hours turns to days, days turns to weeks, weeks turns to months, months turns to years.

You are forever missed and loved by your wife, Mary Reeves, Nicholas and the rest of the family and friends.

