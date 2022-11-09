CORPORAL STEPHANIE YVETTE JAMES

Happy Heavenly Birthday

In loving memory of,

CORPORAL STEPHANIE YVETTE JAMES 

11/13/1967 - 07/02/2016

You and Rey’mon are forever our angel. Be free!

Your family: mom Bettie J. Anderson; siblings: Gerald, Felicia, Richard and Valerie James; loving god children: Jeremy, Eliné Singleton, Curtis and Ta’lea; loving friend: Waymond “kango” Stewart, family and friends.

