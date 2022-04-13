In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
CURTIS BROWN
09/23/1952 - 04/18/2018
It has been four years since you’ve been gone and words can’t express how much we miss you. You will always be remembered and never forgotten.
From your children, siblings, family and friends.
