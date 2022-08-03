In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
CURTIS CHILDS
06/23/1959 - 08/03/2021
It’s been a year since you left us to be with the Lord. As a family, our hearts cannot accept that you’re gone and not a day goes by when we don’t think about you.
I was proud to be your wife and confident that I would spend the rest of my life with you, but instead you spent the rest of your life with me. For that I am forever thankful.
Forever my love!
Your wife Barbara.
