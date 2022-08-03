CURTIS CHILDS

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

CURTIS CHILDS

06/23/1959 - 08/03/2021

It’s been a year since you left us to be with the Lord. As a family, our hearts cannot accept that you’re gone and not a day goes by when we don’t think about you.  

I was proud to be your wife and confident that I would spend the rest of my life with you, but instead you spent the rest of your life with me.  For that I am forever thankful.

Forever my love!

Your wife Barbara.

