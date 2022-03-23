In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
CURTIS DEXTER JACKSON
aka “CJ”
11/23/1962 - 03/21/2015
Gone but not forgotten.
You are always in our hearts.
Love, mom, dad, daughters, sisters, brother and family.
Updated: March 24, 2022 @ 3:02 am
