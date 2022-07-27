In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
CURTIS LEVI MUNGIN SR.
“Pookie”
07/26/2018
A Love Letter to My Husband
It’s been four years since you gain your heavenly wings to be with the Lord. It was a day that I will never forget. A day I said goodbye to my best friend, my protector, my soulmate, the one who prayed with and for me, the one who laughed at my corny jokes. I can still remember your smile, your laugh, your smell and your touch.
Thank you for living a life of standard, for loving God first and taking care of your family. Not a day goes by that you’re not in my thoughts. God has kept and continues to keep me.
Your family loves and misses you and you are forever in their thoughts. Honey, you are always in my thoughts and forever in my heart. Continue to rest in peace.
Love you forever, Darlene.
