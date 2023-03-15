DANNY L. CURRY

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

DANNY L. CURRY

12/23/1945 - 03/15/2011

Twelve years ago our lives changes when God promoted you to your heavenly home.

We lost the love of our lives, who was the patriarch of the family. Our hearts still ache for your physical presence in our lives. 

Your wife: Emma; children: Lisa, Danny A, Sandi, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Load entries