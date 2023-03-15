In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
DANNY L. CURRY
12/23/1945 - 03/15/2011
Twelve years ago our lives changes when God promoted you to your heavenly home.
We lost the love of our lives, who was the patriarch of the family. Our hearts still ache for your physical presence in our lives.
Your wife: Emma; children: Lisa, Danny A, Sandi, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
