Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
DARRELL GARMON
07/27/1974 - 06/22/2022
Our brother gained his heavenly wings in the comfort of his home, June 22, 2022.
So on this great day we’re taking a moment to honor his memory and the love he left behind. Happy Heavenly Birthday Darrell “Murff The Donk Legend” Garmon.
