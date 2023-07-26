DARRELL GARMON

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

DARRELL GARMON

07/27/1974 - 06/22/2022

Our brother gained his heavenly wings in the comfort of his home, June 22, 2022. 

So on this great day we’re taking a moment to honor his memory and the love he left behind. Happy Heavenly Birthday Darrell “Murff The Donk Legend” Garmon.

