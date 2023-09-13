DEACON EDDIE LEE WALKER SR.

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

DEACON EDDIE LEE WALKER SR.

09/15/1933 - 05/22/2009

Gone, but not forgotten.

We miss you and love you. 

Your wife, Pearline and family.

