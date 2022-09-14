Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
DEACON EDDIE LEE WALKER SR.
09/15/1933 - 05/22/2009
Gone, but not forgotten. We miss you and love you.
Your wife, Pearline and family.
Updated: September 15, 2022 @ 12:34 am
