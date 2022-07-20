In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
DEACON JOSEPH A. WILLIAMS
12/28/1935 - 07/23/2016
Six years ago a heart of gold stop beating. Two smiling eyes closed in rest. God took you away to prove to me He only took the best. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. Miss you so much.
Your loving wife Susan
and Loretta.
