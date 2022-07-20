DEACON JOSEPH A. WILLIAMS

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

DEACON JOSEPH A. WILLIAMS

12/28/1935 - 07/23/2016

 Six years ago a heart of gold stop beating. Two smiling eyes closed in rest. God took you away to prove to  me He only took the best. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. Miss you so much. 

Your loving wife Susan

and Loretta.

