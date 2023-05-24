DEACON LARRY E. DILLARD

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

DEACON LARRY E. DILLARD

05/27/1951 - 05/12/2015

No words could ever express just how much you are loved and missed. We think about you always and you will forever hold a special place in our hearts. 

Always love you, Patricia

and Patrice Dillard.

