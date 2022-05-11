DEACON LARRY E. DILLARD

In Memoriam 

In loving memory of,

DEACON LARRY E. DILLARD

05/27/1951 - 05/12/2015

 It’s been Seven years since God called you home, but it seems like yesterday. For God so loved the World that He gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Gone but not forgotten, we miss you sadly.

Always love you, Patricia and Patrice Dillard.

Load entries