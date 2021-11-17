JACOB “Jake” WILLINGTON CURRY

90, retired U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, native and life-long resident of Miami, peacefully transitioned on Wednesday, November 10.  Jacob was a veteran of the United States Army, served in the Korean War and was employed for over 40 years with the United States Postal Service. Jacob was a quiet and reserved man who read, researched and recited historical facts and figures to the intimidation of many. He was a lover of all types of music from classical, to jazz and blues. It could be said that he was a jack of all trades, to include a collector of antiques and a gardener.  In addition to his parents, Lillie Romer Curry and Ditimus Curry, Jacob was preceded in eternal rest by his sisters, Ollie Curry, Rosanell Curry, and Ora Curry; and his brothers, Ervin Curry, Leroy Curry, and Daniel Curry. He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Dolletha Curry; his two sons, Garland P. Curry, II, and Jacob A. Curry (Janice); his four grandchildren: Kymberlee C. Smith (Christopher), Garland P. Curry, III, Courtney N. Curry and Kirsten L. Curry; his three great grandsons: Christopher I.P. Smith, Jacob N.T. Smith and Langston S. L. Smith; his sister, Cynthia Wright and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional services for cremation and inurnment are entrusted to Gregg Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NE 6th Avenue, FL 33161, Miami, FL.  Plans for a memorial service are pending. Internment (date pending) to be held at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth. 

