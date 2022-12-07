Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
DELORES CASITA NUGENT
12/07/1937 - 05/29/2022
Happy Birthday Mom,
You were my strength when I was weak.
You were my voice when I couldn’t speak.
You were my eyes when I couldn’t see.
You saw the best there was in me.
Lifted me up when I couldn’t reach.
You gave me faith cause you believed.
I’m everything I am, because you loved me.
Happy Birthday Auntie Shirley,
We can no longer see you with our EYES. But we will continue feel you in our HEARTS forever.
Happy Birthday Grandma,
Those we love don’t go away, They walk beside us everyday, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and forever dear.
We all know you, Mickey and Marcoleo up in heaven having a grand time and looking down watching over us.
Your Family.
