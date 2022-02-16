In Loving Remembrance
In loving memory of,
DEREK R. WRIGHT
05/10/1969 - 02/17/2021
One year ago today you gained your heavenly wings to your eternal rest. Sleep on our brother, uncle and friend.
Forever in our hearts, Terry, Stephanie, Jackie, Catherine, Argentha, Carnell, Pernell and the entire Wright and Young Funeral Home Staff.
