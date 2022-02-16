DEREK R. WRIGHT

In  Loving Remembrance

 In loving memory of,

DEREK R. WRIGHT

05/10/1969 - 02/17/2021

One year ago today you gained your heavenly wings to your eternal rest.  Sleep on our brother, uncle and friend. 

Forever in our hearts, Terry, Stephanie, Jackie, Catherine, Argentha, Carnell, Pernell and the entire Wright and Young Funeral Home Staff.

