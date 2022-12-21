Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
DIANNE H. CARTER ARMSTRONG
12/22/1950 – 09/30/2000
“Keep smiling, because you truly lived a life worth smiling about.”
Celebrating you on what would have been your 72nd chapter of love and life. Thanks for giving us so much to smile about. We love, miss and appreciate your legacy.
Your sister, Connie; daughters Da-Venya and Shanreka; your grandkids; and a host of family members and friends.
