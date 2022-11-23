Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
DOROTHEA ELAINE COPELAND
11/24/1949 - 09/05/2021
Happy Heavenly Birthday, our Beloved. We see you smiling down on us with the carefreeness of eternity. As your life on earth amongst us is no more, we find comfort in knowing you are in a much better place. A place where there is no more pain nor sorrow; a place where you are finally free. As we continue to pray for understanding as to why you were called home, we realize that regardless of the reason you are experiencing everlasting peace and happiness.
As a Saint, you have always had an unseen halo above your head and it is only befitting that you have one now in Heaven amongst the angels. Our prayer is for the angels to cater to you just as exquisitely as you cared for us throughout the years. We are grateful that all of the goodness you showed on Earth has manifested in an eternal reward in Heaven. May your Birthday this year be as beautiful as the paradise of heaven in which you reside.
