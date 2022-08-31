In Remembrance
In loving memory of,
DOROTHEA ELAINE COPELAND
11/24/1949 - 09/05/2021
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths”. Proverbs 3:5-6
September 5, 2021 will ALWAYS be remembered as the day that changed our lives forever. Prior to that day, death had eluded us and we had not experienced the undeniable pain that it brings. We all had been through various trials and tribulations but this act by God shook our Faith to the core. The hardest part sometimes is us watching daddy miss you and not being able to do anything about it.
Now from this unimaginable experience, we are able to honestly proclaim that weeping endures during the night. While the morning joy doesn’t appear to have arrived just yet, we will continue to wake up thanking God for the time He gave us with you. Our hope is that one day we will be able to speak of you without tears. We will continue to find comfort in knowing that you will never completely go away, that you will walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near.
Forever missed we will forever love you, My Dear.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));