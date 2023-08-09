Happy Heavenly Birthday
In loving memory of,
ELEANOR STRINGER WATSON
08/08/1953
Happy Heavenly Birthday! We think of you always. Your love is a keepsake that will never be lost. You are in our hearts forever.
Love, Watson and Stringer family.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 4:45 pm
Happy Heavenly Birthday
In loving memory of,
ELEANOR STRINGER WATSON
08/08/1953
Happy Heavenly Birthday! We think of you always. Your love is a keepsake that will never be lost. You are in our hearts forever.
Love, Watson and Stringer family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));