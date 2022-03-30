In Memoriam
In loving Memory of,
ELICIA THERESA BROWNLEE COLSTON WIWO
09/13/1957 - 04/03/2016
Six years ago you departed this earthly walk of life. We didn’t even say goodbye, but knowing that you sleep in the bosom of the Almighty Father and you’re dancing and shouting all over those gold paved streets. Rejoicing and watching over your brand. Gives us the tiniest bit of comfort, just enough to make it through.
We love and miss you eternally, until we meet again.
Love always, your children Derek Jr., Lakeisha, Sherard, Chandra, Christopher and grandchildren.
