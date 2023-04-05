ELICIA THERESA BROWNLEE COLSTON WIWO

In Memoriam

 In loving Memory of,

ELICIA THERESA BROWNLEE COLSTON WIWO

09/13/1957 - 04/03/2016

Seven years ago on the morning of April 3rd, You answered the masters call, Not a moment goes by that we don’t miss you. Even though the minutes turn to days, and days to years, our laughs still turn into tears wishing you was still here. Continue to rest until we meet again. 

Love always, Derek, Lakeishia, Sherard, Chandra, Christopher and grands.

Load entries