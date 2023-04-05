In Memoriam
In loving Memory of,
ELICIA THERESA BROWNLEE COLSTON WIWO
09/13/1957 - 04/03/2016
Seven years ago on the morning of April 3rd, You answered the masters call, Not a moment goes by that we don’t miss you. Even though the minutes turn to days, and days to years, our laughs still turn into tears wishing you was still here. Continue to rest until we meet again.
Love always, Derek, Lakeishia, Sherard, Chandra, Christopher and grands.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));