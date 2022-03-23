In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
ELLA MAE GIBSON “SWEETIE”
01/15/1926 - 03/27/2000
Twenty-two years have passed. We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that, too.
We think of you in silence. We often speak your name, all we have now are our memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory are our keepsake with which we will never part.
God has you in his keeping and we have you in our hearts. A million times we cried, ‘if love alone could have saved you, you would not have died.’
In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no one can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.
From your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
