In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
ELLA MAE GIBSON “SWEETIE”
01/15/1926 - 03/27/2000
BROKEN CHAIN
Little did we knew that Monday morning twenty-three years ago that God was going
to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
in death we do the same.
It truly broke our hearts to lose you; you did not go alone.
For part of us went with you the day God called you home.
You left us peaceful
memories, your love is still
our guide; and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side.
Our family chain is broke now and nothing seems the same; but as God calls us
one by one, the chain
will surely link again.
From your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
