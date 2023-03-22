ELLA MAE GIBSON “SWEETIE”

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

ELLA MAE GIBSON “SWEETIE”

01/15/1926 - 03/27/2000

BROKEN CHAIN

Little did we knew that Monday morning twenty-three years ago that God was going

to call your name.

In life we loved you dearly,

in death we do the same.

It truly broke our hearts to lose you; you did not go alone.

For part of us went with you the day God called you home.

You left us peaceful

memories, your love is still

our guide; and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side.

  Our family chain is broke now and nothing seems the same; but as God calls us

one by one, the chain 

will surely link again.

From your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

