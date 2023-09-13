In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
ERVIN JASON FINLEY aka SUNNY CELITO
04/29/1978 - 09/12/2021
“Loving Memories
of a Special Son”
To lose someone so special is really hard to bear. It hardly seems believable that you’re no longer there.
You left us far too soon before your time. We’ll take comfort in the thought of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought.
You always lived life to the fullest, but ours won’t be the same until the day when we can see your smiling face again. Forever in our hearts.
Love mom and family.