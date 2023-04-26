Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

ERVIN MALIK JASON FINLEY

 04/29/1978 - 09/12/2021

 IN MEMORY OF A SPECIAL SON

Happy heavenly birthday to my one and only beloved son Jay AKA Sunny Celtio.

To be absent from the body is to be

present with the lord.

May God forever bless you and keep you my Sweet Angel.

From your loving mom and family.

