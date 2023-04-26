Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
ERVIN MALIK JASON FINLEY
04/29/1978 - 09/12/2021
IN MEMORY OF A SPECIAL SON
Happy heavenly birthday to my one and only beloved son Jay AKA Sunny Celtio.
To be absent from the body is to be
present with the lord.
May God forever bless you and keep you my Sweet Angel.
From your loving mom and family.
